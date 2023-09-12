Xavi still keen to bring Álex Baena to Barcelona

Xavi is reportedly still interested in signing Alex Baena of Villarreal. The Barcelona boss has been sweeping the Spanish league for young talent and remains convinced Baena could be a hit at the Camp Nou.

The midfielder is known to be incredibly creative and could be an excellent addition to the Barca midfield for the right price. Last year he knocked in 12 goals and 6 assists in his appearances for Villarreal.

Baena could be a great alternative to Pedri for when the young Spaniard picks up his usual knocks here and there. Unfortunately injuries have become a theme for Pedri at Barcelona and he’s been seriously missed when he’s out.

Ilkay Gundogan has been brought in as cover for Pedri but isn’t a long-term answer at the grand old age of 32.

The €60m release clause that stands in the way between Baena and Barcelona could be tough getting done, but if Xavi gets interested enough, who knows how this could end up.