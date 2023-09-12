 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bernardo Silva and Dani Olmo make sure release clauses are ‘affordable’ for Barcelona

By Josh Suttr
Sheffield United v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

If you thought that Dani Olmo and Bernard Silva to Barcelona rumors were set to die with the start of the new season, you were wrong. According to a report from MD, the release clauses of both Barca targets are somewhat low to what most expected.

In the case of Silva, despite inking a new deal that keeps him in Manchester till 2026, his release clause is apparently only €58.5m. Now, he’s in his 30s so this could make some sense, but nevertheless it feels low for one of the best midfielders in the world.

For Dani Olmo, he reportedly has a “Barcelona” clause in his contract. The release clause for the Spaniard is also relatively low at €60m. Both clauses are still high for Barcelona to meet, but it doesn’t make either deal impossible next year.

