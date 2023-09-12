Bernardo Silva and Dani Olmo make sure release clauses are ‘affordable’ for Barcelona

If you thought that Dani Olmo and Bernard Silva to Barcelona rumors were set to die with the start of the new season, you were wrong. According to a report from MD, the release clauses of both Barca targets are somewhat low to what most expected.

In the case of Silva, despite inking a new deal that keeps him in Manchester till 2026, his release clause is apparently only €58.5m. Now, he’s in his 30s so this could make some sense, but nevertheless it feels low for one of the best midfielders in the world.

For Dani Olmo, he reportedly has a “Barcelona” clause in his contract. The release clause for the Spaniard is also relatively low at €60m. Both clauses are still high for Barcelona to meet, but it doesn’t make either deal impossible next year.