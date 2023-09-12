João Cancelo: “Barcelona is my dream club, all my idols played for Barça”

João Cancelo, who recently made his debut with FC Barcelona, has told interviewers that joining Barça was always his dream.

“Whether in Montjuïc or wherever, I always want to play with the Barça shirt, and show the fans and the people who believed in me, how difficult it was to get to Barça. I want to achieve great things with this club because it is where I always dreamed of being. It’s my dream club, all my friends know it: all my idols played for Barça,” he said in an interview.

“I’m going to do everything to explode at Barça. I’ll try to show my football, my quality, but always with the help of the team, because I need it and I think we have a lot of quality in the squad. Hopefully it will be a great season.”

Cancelo arrived after falling out with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. He then signed on loan to Bayern Munich, but after his buy option was not exercised, Barcelona made a move to sign him on loan.

“It is a very young team. I already knew some of them, like Ferran Torres or İlkay Gündoğan. They all welcomed me very well, they are spectacular guys. We can only achieve great things by forming a great group,” he said.

“The coach [Xavi] gives me a little freedom and I like that. I feel comfortable playing inside but also outside. I will adapt to everything he asks of me.”