WATCH: Barcelona’s Gavi volleys Spain ahead against Cyprus

The No. 9 struck after 18 minutes

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
Spain v Cyprus: Group A - UEFA EURO 2024 European Qualifiers Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Gavi opened the scoring for Spain on Tuesday in the team’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus.

The 19-year-old star, still wearing a scrum cap after sustaining an ear injury for Barcelona last time out, broke the deadlock in Granada.

Gavi was teed up superbly well by Nico Williams and made no mistake with the finish to score his fourth international goal.

Gavi was named in the starting XI alongside Barcelona team-mate Lamine Yamal. The 16-year-old’s start ensured he hit yet another record in his career. He’s now the youngest player ever to start a game for La Roja.

Lamine Yamal almost scored his second international goal in the opening exchanges too before Gavi broke the deadlock. The 16-year-old went for goal directly from a corner inside the first 10 minutes.

Barcelona’s latest starlet also set up Alvaro Morata for a clear chance after some great work down the right but the striker could not quite convert his cross.

