WATCH: Barcelona’s Gavi volleys Spain ahead against Cyprus

Barcelona midfielder Gavi opened the scoring for Spain on Tuesday in the team’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus.

The 19-year-old star, still wearing a scrum cap after sustaining an ear injury for Barcelona last time out, broke the deadlock in Granada.

Gavi was teed up superbly well by Nico Williams and made no mistake with the finish to score his fourth international goal.

Gavi gives Spain the lead!



A beautiful goal from Spain as Nico Williams' cross is finished with a volley from the Barcelona youngster #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/FhB3H75AWr — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 12, 2023

GAVI GOOOAAALLL



Fabulous assistance from the left from Nico Williams who finds Gavi to open the scoring for Spain pic.twitter.com/wUrOLUnhR6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 12, 2023

Gavi was named in the starting XI alongside Barcelona team-mate Lamine Yamal. The 16-year-old’s start ensured he hit yet another record in his career. He’s now the youngest player ever to start a game for La Roja.

1 - Lamine Yamal with Barcelona and Spain this season:



✅ Youngest starter for Barça in LaLiga (16y 38d).

✅ Youngest player to assist in LaLiga in the 21st century (16y 45d).

✅ Youngest debutant and goalscorer for (16y 57d)

✅ Youngest starter for (16y 61d)



Meteor. pic.twitter.com/Z6ERSO7HBI — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 12, 2023

Lamine Yamal almost scored his second international goal in the opening exchanges too before Gavi broke the deadlock. The 16-year-old went for goal directly from a corner inside the first 10 minutes.

Barcelona’s latest starlet also set up Alvaro Morata for a clear chance after some great work down the right but the striker could not quite convert his cross.