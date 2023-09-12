Barcelona’s Ilkay Gundogan goes off injured for Germany against France

Barcelona suffered another injury problem on Tuesday when midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was forced off during Germany’s friendly clash with France.

The Germany captain started the game in Dortmund but had to go off in the first half and looked pretty upset as he walked off the pitch.

It’s not clear exactly what injury Gundogan has picked up but he seemed to be clutching his lower back as he was substituted.

We’ll have to wait to find out the severity of the problem and if Gundogan now faces time on the sidelines.

Barcelona will certainly be hoping not to lose Gundogan as Xavi is already without Pedri and Ronald Araujo currently due to injury.

The Catalans also face a busy schedule after the international break with games against Betis, Antwerp, Celta, Mallorca and Sevilla still to come in September.

Gundogan has started all four of Barcelona’s La Liga fixtures since moving on a free transfer from Manchester City in the summer, picking up assists against Cadiz and Osasuna.