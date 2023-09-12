 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Barcelona’s Ferran Torres scores quickfire double for Spain against Cyprus

A good night for the forward

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
/ new
Spain v Cyprus: Group A - UEFA EURO 2024 European Qualifiers Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres made the most of his late Spain call-up by scoring a quickfire double in Tuesday’s win over Cyprus.

Torres got the nod after Spain lost Marco Asensio and Dani Olmo to injury but had to bide his time in Granada on Tuesday.

The forward came off the bench in the second half and scored twice to help secure a 6-0 win for Spain against Cyprus.

Barcelona team-mate Gavi had opened the scoring for Spain before Mikel Merino made it 2-0. Joselu added a third for the hosts, while Ferran grabbed a brace and Barcelona target Alex Baena was also on target in an emphatic win.

Torres now heads back to Barcelona and will be hoping to start against Betis. However, he faces stiff competition from Lamine Yamal and Raphinha who have also impressed during the international break.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes