WATCH: Barcelona’s Ferran Torres scores quickfire double for Spain against Cyprus

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres made the most of his late Spain call-up by scoring a quickfire double in Tuesday’s win over Cyprus.

Torres got the nod after Spain lost Marco Asensio and Dani Olmo to injury but had to bide his time in Granada on Tuesday.

The forward came off the bench in the second half and scored twice to help secure a 6-0 win for Spain against Cyprus.

Another dominant display for Spain!



Ferran Torres gets his 2nd of the game, and that leaves Spain with 13 goals (and counting) in this international window #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/mfeBtAfVGj — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 12, 2023

FERRAN TORRES 6-0 SPAIN WHAT A BALL FROM RODRI pic.twitter.com/DiGnM0sC3t — Daily Dose Football (@footblaze) September 12, 2023

Barcelona team-mate Gavi had opened the scoring for Spain before Mikel Merino made it 2-0. Joselu added a third for the hosts, while Ferran grabbed a brace and Barcelona target Alex Baena was also on target in an emphatic win.

Torres now heads back to Barcelona and will be hoping to start against Betis. However, he faces stiff competition from Lamine Yamal and Raphinha who have also impressed during the international break.