‘Super calm’ Mikayil Faye continuing to make waves at Barcelona

Mikayil Faye continues to make waves at Barcelona following his summer move from Croatian side NK Kustosija Zagreb.

The defender impressed in the early weeks of training and has now shown what he can do on the pitch too.

A crucial tackle in Barcelona Atletic’s clash with Nastic at the weekend has been picked out and drawn plenty of praise on social media.

Diario Sport are reporting that Rafa Marquez is well aware he has a “diamond” in his hands and is determined to make the most of his talents.

The Catalan daily have also been talking to Dani Olmo’s brother, Carlos, who played with the defender in Croatia. He’s revealed Faye is a “super normal kid, super calm” and highlighted his speed and “incredible shot.”

Carlos Olmo also spoke about what it was like having him on his team:

“For us it was life insurance those months he played with us at the back. He has very controlled timing. There have been many times that I have thought: ‘he’s not coming’ and the guy comes. I mean, he’s fast but he controls the timing very well,” he said. “There were no deficiencies in him and I’m not saying this because he was on my team. I said: ‘damn, he’s badly placed now, he’s just badly placed, he’s not going to make it’ and he arrived.”

The early impressions of Faye certainly seem very promising, and it will be interesting to see how he fares at Barcelona Atletic this season and whether he gets chances in Xavi’s first team.