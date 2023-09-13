Marc-André ter Stegen: I could live in Barcelona for the rest of my life

FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has revealed he imagines living in Barcelona for the rest of his life, in a new interview.

The goalkeeper recently signed a new deal that will keep him in Catalonia until 2028.

“In Barcelona everything fits me in terms of sport and personal life. I made the decision with my family. We feel very comfortable in the city, people respect us. If I fulfill the contract, which I expect, we will be here for 14 years. I could imagine living in Barcelona for the rest of my life,” he said.

At the end of the next contract, he will be 36, but he said that if he is healthy, he expects he will sign another contract.

Ter Stegen also talked about his relationship with the manager, Xavi, who was formerly a teammate of his.

“We maintain a special connection, a very open relationship. If he expresses sporting criticism, I am very open to it. This is important for our relationship. I can separate private and professional matters. I think we Germans are generally good at that.”

He also defended Xavi against accusations that he had betrayed the famous Barcelona playstyle, saying such accusations were “complete nonsense.”

“Every philosophy must evolve. When Xavi played himself, the quality of the Barca team was significantly higher compared to the competition. Since then everything has become more balanced, especially in the physical area. That’s why we have to find different solutions now than we did back then. Especially at the beginning he tried to give us a certain stability - and that was very necessary.”

The goalkeeper also gave his opinion on the potential signing of Lionel Messi, who despite being linked with a return to Barcelona, ultimately signed with Inter Miami.

“He would certainly have been an asset for us. Maybe he’ll return in another role at some point. Barcelona is his club and will always be a big part of his life. Many people here are still in contact with him. A few players he was very close with are now in Miami with him,” he said.