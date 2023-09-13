Revealed: What Barcelona will do with the latest 40 million “lever”

FC Barcelona expects to get an additional 40 million euro from an investor, as part of one of their so-called financial levers.

The club expected the money to come from a German company called Libero, but for whatever reason, it did not come as quickly as expected. There was disagreements about when the payment was supposed to come through.

This disagreement led to Joan Laporta and some board members having to sign a bank guarantee, putting their own money at risk, in order to register signings when the transfer window was closing.

The club is unhappy with Libero and are negotiating the payment. Now there’s less of a time pressure, as Barcelona need it by the end of the year, when the next transfer window opens. They could look for another investor.

Of course, the first advantage to receiving this money will be to pay back Laporta and the board members for the loan they gave the club.

With the rest of the money, there are three priorities: registering Gavi’s new contract with La Liga, registering Xavi and the coaching staff’s newest contract, and registering Vitor Roque, who is due to join Barcelona in the next window.

If there is money left over, it could be used to sign another player. Possibly, another defensive midfielder.