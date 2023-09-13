Morning workout at the Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

There was another FC Barcelona training session this Tuesday morning at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, although 11 players have yet to report back from international duty with their national teams.

The FC Barcelona international diary - Tuesday 12 September - FC Barcelona

Spain 6-0 Cyprus: Ferran Torres took full advantage of his late call up to the Spain squad due to injuries to score a second half brace after replacing the lively Lamine Yamal on 61 minutes as part of a double blaugrana change with Balde. Gavi also started and scored the first goal of this comfortable win against the bottom side of the group in the Euro2024 qualifier as Spain keep up the pressure on leaders Scotland.

Ronaldo, sole European goalscorer at Estadi Olímpic - FC Barcelona

The 2023/24 Champions League begins next week for FC Barcelona against Royal Antwerp. It's a home European fixture with a difference because it will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, although it's not the first time the stadium has hosted a Barça fixture in Europe. The ground also hosted a Cup Winners' Cup Round of 32 game against AEK Larnaca in the 1996/1997 season.

Raphinha unlikely to start at weekend after Brazil travails - SPORT

Raphinha made a strong case for himself in the recent match against Bolivia. The Barcelona player was included in Fernando Díniz's squad to cover for Vinicius's absence, and he certainly made the most of the opportunity. He contributed to a 5-1 victory with a goal and an assist, earning praise as one of the standout performers in the game played in Belem.

Joao Cancelo exclusive: Xavi gives me freedom at Barça, I like that - SPORT

Barcelona new boy Joao Cancelo continues to accumulate minutes after an August without competition. The full-back, who started for Portugal against Slovakia last week, had another 30 minutes on Monday in the Euro 2024 qualifier against Luxembourg.

Joao Félix tells SPORT: "I've been surprised by the affection from Barça fans" - SPORT

Joao Félix was back in the Portugal national team shirt almost three months later and played a part in the 9-0 win over Luxembourg in a qualifying game for Euro 2024 on Monday.

Ter Stegen: I hope Noah Darvich gets the time he needs - SPORT

Noah Darvich, a 16-year-old German starlet, was signed as one of Barcelona's future prospects this summer. The German international, who is part of the Barça Atlètic squad, is expected to become an important player in the first team. He has already participated in several training sessions with Xavi's Barcelona and made his debut with the reserve team, although he came off the bench.

What is the status of Barcelona's €40 million 're-palanca' from Libero? - SPORT

On 11 August, Barça announced a deal to bring in €60 million before the transfer window closed, which would allow them to register the players they had signed and renewed and others who were still to come. It reorganised the shareholding of Barça Vision and Libero Football Finance and Nipa Capital took a percentage of the shares from Socios.com and Orpheus Media, who had asked to postpone the payments they had agreed with the club for the month of July.

The 'wall' Mika Faye is already making waves in Barcelona Atlètic side - SPORT

Mika Faye has all the makings of an excellent centre-back. His qualities are beyond doubt and he has already begun to show them with Barça Atlètic, although he still needs to polish up on various aspects. In this sense, the experience of his coach, Rafa Márquez, in the same position will greatly help. The Mexican has a diamond in his hands and will not let it go to waste.