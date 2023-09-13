Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde were ‘in danger of leaving’ Barcelona this summer

Barcelona starlets Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal were “in danger of leaving” the club this summer, according to Enric Masip.

Masip works as Joan Laporta’s advisor and is also part of the sporting committee at Barcelona. He’s now revealed there was some drama over the summer regarding the duo.

“To have the best players you have to go through agents like Jorge Mendes,” he told Onze.

“We need to protect the talent of youngsters like Balde or Lamine Yamal, who were in danger of leaving.

“The president’s relationship with Jorge Mendes is the reason why Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal stay at Barcelona.”

Masip then went on to say “a club came to take away Lamine Yamal” but refused to name any names.

There has already been speculation that Manchester City have been keen on both players. It’s been reported several times that Balde was targeted but the left-back did not want to leave.

The rumor mill has also claimed recently that City also made an approach for Yamal, back in February, and were planning to send him straight out on loan.

Barcelona still need to tie up the futures of both players. New deals have reportedly been agreed but we’re still waiting for the official confirmation that the contract are signed, sealed and registered with La Liga.