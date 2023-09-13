Barcelona to wear Rolling Stones logo on shirts for next Clasico

Barcelona are reportedly finalizing another sponsorship deal with Spotify which will see the Rolling Stones feature on the players’ shirts for the next Clasico.

RAC1 are reporting Barca are working on the final details of a deal ahead of the league game between the two old rivals which will take place at Montjuic on October 29.

Barcelona have previously worn shirts featuring logos of Drake and Rosalia and it looks like the Rolling Stones will be the next band to appear on the team’s kit.

The iconic British band are due to release their first album in almost two decades a week before the crunch match and will then follow it up by appearing on Clasico jerseys.

Barcelona’s sponsorship deal with Spotify means the club have given permission for artists and events to feature on shirts and the deal is expected to be made official soon.

Is this what it will look like?