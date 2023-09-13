Barcelona forwards hand Xavi selection headache ahead of Betis clash

Barcelona’s forwards have enjoyed themselves over the international break, giving Xavi plenty to think about when La Liga resumes at the weekend and the Catalans host Real Betis.

Robert Lewandowski hasn’t hit top form yet this season but scored twice for Poland against the Faroe Islands and it will be a surprise if he doesn’t start on Saturday night at Montjuic.

The big question really is who will play alongside Lewandowski? Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, and Joao Felix are all options and were all on target for their countries.

Raphinha grabbed a goal and an assist against Bolivia but might be back on the bench again for Barcelona, purely because of the timing. The forward played again for Brazil against Peru on Wednesday and then has to make the long journey back to Barca.

Lamine Yamal therefore looks likely to continue after a record-breaking time over the international break. He scored against Georgia, starred against Cyprus and could start again versus Betis. The only real issue, and something Barca will need to keep an eye on this season, is the amount of first-team minutes he’s playing and whether it’s all too much too soon for a player who has only just turned 16.

Another player in contention to start is Joao Felix. The Portugal international is in need of game time and had a confidence boost in midweek after coming off the bench to score a stunner against Luxembourg.

And last but certainly not least is Ferran Torres. Barca’s ‘Shark’ will have been disappointed not to have been in the initial Spain squad but ended up getting called up due to injuries and hit a double against Cyprus.

Ferran now has four in his last four games, all as a substitute, but surely won’t be on the bench for too much longer if he continues his scoring streak.

So it's over to you! Who do you think should Barcelona start in attack against Real Betis?