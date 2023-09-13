İlkay Gündoğan’s injury not serious, will play vs. Real Betis

FC Barcelona has evaluated İlkay Gündoğan and concluded that the midfielder is fine, according to various reports.

The midfielder had to leave the pitch in Germany’s friendly with France. He left the pitch looking upset in the first half.

Thankfully, it seems to have been mostly just a scare. Barcelona have ran several tests on him and found no injury per se. Since it was just a knock, Gündoğan will be able to play against Real Betis.

His continued availability is important as Barcelona are already without Pedri due to injury.