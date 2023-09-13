Ronald Araujo expected back vs. Celta next week

Ronald Araujo will be returning from injury soon, which is a boost for FC Barcelona. He is expected to return vs. Celta de Vigo next week, but could be available even earlier, depending on how he progresses.

Barcelona host Royal Antwerp FC next Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League, and he could be fit for a few minutes there. Failing that, he should be ready to go against Celta in La Liga that weekend.

Araujo will have been out for about 5 weeks due to an injury in his left leg. The injury came during training, which means he only played one match so far this season.1

Jules Koundé has done very well in his absence, partnered with Andreas Christensen.