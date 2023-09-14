Ferran Torres convinced he’s finally on the right track at Barcelona

Ferran Torres says he thinks he’s finally on the right track after scoring twice in Spain’s win over Cyprus on Wednesday.

The Barcelona forward is in a rich vein of form and now has four in his last four games for club and country.

Torres spoke about his current situation to Teledeporte and feels the hard work he’s been putting in is finally paying off.

“The important thing is the victory,” he said. “Now it’s time to return to the club and continue working. “I’m working really hard on the pitch, showing what I’m capable of. Every time I have an opportunity I must show what I am capable of. I have to take advantage of all the minutes they give me to have more. I think I’m on the right track.”

It’s all a big change from the summer when the rumor mill was convinced Torres would be on his way out of the club after struggling to impress.

However, the Spain international made it clear he was not interested in leaving and was determined to prove himself at Camp Nou.

Torres is certainly looking in good shape right now and Barca will be hoping he can maintain his improved form. The big question now is whether he has done enough to force himself into the starting XI against Betis on Saturday.