Nearly everyone back at training - FC Barcelona

The international break is over and the Barça players have gradually all returned to work at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. The only exception is Raphinha, who was playing for Brazil in Peru last night, at 4pm in the morning Barcelona time, and obviously isn't back yet.

FC Barcelona presents new corporate structure for sport - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona has presented its new sports structure at a Wednesday morning press conference held in the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. President Joan Laporta, together with his board, head coach Xavi Hernández, first team captain Sergi Roberto and members of the coaching staff were there to explain the organigram of the football section.

1x1 of FC Barcelona's international week - FC Barcelona

The FIFA break is over and now it's time to start thinking about the game with Betis this Saturday at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. First though, let's check back on how the international week treated our players.

Three games in a row at Estadi Olimpic Lluís Companys - FC Barcelona

We're a month into the 2023/24 season, and curiously enough, FC Barcelona have only played one competitive fixture so far at the Estadi Olimpic Lluís Companys. But all that is about to change with three home games on the trot for the blaugrana.

FC Barcelona Women receive Gold Medal of Honour from Catalan Parliament - FC Barcelona

The Parliament of Catalonia has awarded its Gold Medal of Honour this year to the FC Barcelona women's football team. At today's event in the Auditorium in the parliament building, its president Anna Erra was joined by Joan Laporta and the players and coaching staff, as well as several members of the club's board. The president of the Government of Catalonia, Pere Aragonès, and a large number of other senior political figures, were also in attendance.

More praise from Bayern midfielder Kimmich for Xavi and Barcelona - SPORT

The German international was a target for Barça last summer but out of their price range

Barcelona staff are optimistic after Gundogan's injury with Germany - SPORT

FC Barcelona are breathing a sigh of relief over Ilkay Gündogan. The midfielder was substituted before half-time in Germany's friendly match against France after suffering a bad fall, with a nasty back injury. Coach Rudi Völler had already warned at a press conference that there was no rupture.

Good news for Barça with LaLiga set to announce new spending limits - SPORT

LaLiga has called a press conference for Thursday in which it will announce the Sporting Squad Cost Limit for all clubs in the First and Second Divisions in Spain. This limit is the maximum amount that each club can spend during the season after all the operations carried out in the summer market and will condition the clubs' room for maneuver to strengthen in winter.

Fermín López suspended vs. Real Betis due to red card with Barça Atletic - SPORT

Barcelona midfielder Fermín López will not be able to play against Real Betis this weekend. Fermín was sent off against Nàstic on Sunday while playing for Barça Atlètic and will have to serve a one-game ban.