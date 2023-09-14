Barcelona eyeing move for Nico Williams on free transfer in 2024

Barcelona have reportedly been in touch with Nico Williams’ agent Felix Tainta as they eye a move for the forward on a free transfer next summer.

The update comes from Diario Sport who reckon Athletic Club know all about interest from Barcelona but will try to ward off interest by renewing Williams’ contract.

Williams is set to be offered a new three-year deal by the Basque side, although it’s not clear if he will stay or is tempted by a move away.

The report does highlight the 21-year-old’s strong relationship with a number of Barcelona players who are also in the Spain squad.

It’s thought Williams is good friends with Gavi and Alejandro Balde and has also struck up a new friendship with Lamine Yamal.

Lamine Yamal: "Nico Williams asked me to thank him for the assist." pic.twitter.com/TliJrKV1SU — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) September 10, 2023

Williams spoke about his contract situation last month and urged supporters to be calm, but speculation about his future is likely to increase as his contract ticks down and no renewal is signed.

Would Nico Williams be a good signing for Barca? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!