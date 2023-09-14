Barcelona now see bringing in Vitor Roque in January ‘as complicated’

Barcelona have been hoping to bring in Vitor Roque in January after agreeing a deal with Athletico Paranaense but that move now appears in some doubt following confirmation of their wage limits.

The Catalan giants have seen their wage limit drop from €648 million in February to €270m in September and are still working to reach La Liga’s target.

Cope are now reporting that Barca believe bringing Vitor Roque’s move forward to the winter transfer window is “very complicated” as things stand.

It’s not been ruled out but will require either some kind of financial boost or the sale of a player in January. However, the report adds that, at the moment least, Barcelona are not thinking about making sales in January.

Barcelona still have plenty of time to try and find a way to incorporate Vitor Roque in January, if not then supporters will have to wait until next summer for the Brazil starlet to arrive at Camp Nou.