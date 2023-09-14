Joao Felix can become one of the greats at Barcelona - Atletico chief

In the world of football, every now and then, a talent emerges that captures the imagination of fans and experts alike. Atletico Madrid’s president, Enrique Cerezo, firmly believes that Joao Felix is one such talent destined for greatness in Europe.

Joao Felix, the Portuguese sensation who joined Atletico Madrid in 2019, has been turning heads with his breathtaking skills and flair on the pitch. President Cerezo recently voiced his confidence in the young forward, stating that he sees the youngster as a future superstar of European football.

“Let him show everyone his talents. He can become one of the greats in Europe in the next two years. “I am convinced that he will do it at Barcelona, but I have to remind that he is still an Atletico Madrid player.” Cerezo | Source

It’s not hard to understand Cerezo’s optimism. Joao Felix’s performances have already showcased his immense potential, and under the guidance of Barcelona’s esteemed coaching staff, he continues to evolve as a player. His dribbling, vision, and goal-scoring ability will hopefully make him a pivotal part of the team.