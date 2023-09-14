Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Xavi lead Barcelona nominations for FIFA The Best awards

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and manager Xavi have both been nominated for FIFA The Best awards.

Ter Stegen has been shortlisted after a phenomenal season where he kept 26 clean sheets in La Liga and played a key role in the team’s title success.

The Germany international is joined by Yassine Bounou, Thibaut Courtois, Ederson and Andre Onana on the goalkeeping shortlist.

Xavi’s season has also been acknowledged by FIFA. The coach led Barcelona to the title in his first full campaign as manager of the Catalan giants.

The boss gets the nod alongside Pep Guardiola, Luciano Spalletti, Simone Inzaghi and Ange Postecoglou.

Ilkay Gundogan has also been nominated for Best Men’s Player. He’s joined by former Manchester City team-mates Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland, Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne.

Lionel Messi also makes the shortlist along with Marcelo Brozovic, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Kylian Mbappe, Victor Osimhen, and Declan Rice.

Unsurprisingly there are also a host of Barcelona Femeni players up for the awards after another stunning season for the team.

Cata Coll and Sandra Panos have been nominated for best goalkeeper, while Aitana Bonmatí, Mapi Leon, Salma Paralluelo and Keira Walsh are in the running for best women’s player. Coach Jonatan Giraldez will also be hoping to lift the best women’s coach award.

Voting is already open which means you can now vote for your favorites on the FIFA website.

In the meantime tell us who you think deserve to pick up the awards this year in the comments below!