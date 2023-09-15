Ez Abde opens up on why he decided to leave Barcelona ahead of reunion with Betis

Ez Abde has been chatting about his decision to leave Barcelona for Real Betis ahead of the clash between the two sides at Montjuic on Saturday.

The Morocco international admits that Barcelona wanted him to stay on but said the writing was on the wall after he failed to start any of the first three games of the season.

“From Barcelona they told me that they wanted me to stay. In the first three matchdays I saw that I was not getting on,” he said. “I was clear that I wanted to play from the start and I decided to go out. From the first day I told him (Ramón Planes ) that I only wanted to go to Betis.”

Barcelona have retained a buyback option on Abde as well as reserving a percentage of any future sale.

Abde could now make his Barcelona debut against his old team on Saturday night but played down the prospect, describing it as “just another game.”