Preparations for Saturday's game continue - FC Barcelona

The international break is finally over for FC Barcelona. Although training began on Thursday, including almost every international player, Raphinha was still to arrive after playing two games for Brazil.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Real Betis - FC Barcelona

The break for international football is over. And that means Barça is back on the menu! This Saturday they host Betis at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in a 9.00pm CEST local time, and this guide will help you work out when and where that is where you are in the world.

Premiere of 'FC Barcelona, a New Era' documentary series - FC Barcelona

Series produced by Wakai in association with Barça Studios launched last September 6 on Prime Video is officially premiered in the presence of president Joan Laporta, coach Xavi Hernández and his players

Xavi will take care of teen star Lamine Yamal's legs - SPORT

Lamine Yamal is one of the standout performers in European football at the start of this season. After becoming the youngest debutant in Barça's history in La Liga at the age of 15 years, 9 months, and 16 days towards the end of the previous season, he has become a regular in Xavi Hernández's team, aided by the departure of Ousmane Dembélé and the expulsion of Raphinha in the first league match.

Vitor Roque, impossible in January as things stand today - SPORT

Unexpected news at Barça, as the arrival of Vitor Roque for next January is now deemed impossible. The club's financial situation makes it very challenging for 'O Tigrinho' to land in Barcelona during the winter transfer window, with only two options on the table to make it possible.

Barcelona's salary limit cut from 649 million to 270 million - SPORT

Barcelona have experienced a significant drop in its Salary Cost Limit (LCPD), the amount of money it can allocate to sports salaries as determined by LaLiga's financial control. From the €649 million it had available after the last winter transfer market, the club presided over by Joan Laporta now has only €270 million. This represents a decrease of €379 million, placing Barcelona in third position in the league, behind Real Madrid (€727.4 million) and Atlético de Madrid (€296.3 million), according to data released by LaLiga, presided over by Javier Tebas.

Why have Barca set their sights on Nico Williams - SPORT

Barcelona's sports management is already planning the team for the upcoming season, and one of the players they are interested in is Nico Williams from Athletic Club. The winger, whose contract expires in 2024, has been impressing in the early part of the season, and he has been informed that the club wants to sign him.

Ronald Araujo closer and closer to Barca return - SPORT

Ronald Araujo is making his return, likely within the next week, although there will be no rush in bringing the Uruguayan defender back after he suffered a hamstring injury in his left leg during a training session in mid-August.