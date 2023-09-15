Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski says he’s ‘not as tenacious’ as he used to be

Robert Lewandowski says he’s not as tenacious as he used to be earlier in his career as his main motivation these days is to “help my team win and enjoy games.”

The Poland international has broken all kinds of goalscoring records and claimed the Pichichi in his first season at Barca, but seems to be mellowing as he heads towards the end of his career.

“It’s about taking memories, storing every moment, every victory in your head. Some of the comments about the number of goals he scored were crazy, especially in the 41-goal season in Munich,” he said. “Breaking records is no longer my main goal. The most important thing is to help my team win and enjoy the games. These are my last years in the world of football, two, maybe three. Don’t get me wrong: I still want to achieve success and score goals. But I am no longer as tenacious as before.”

Lewandowski has been linked with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia before he hangs up his boots and clubs are expected to renew their interest in January, but he has insisted once again he’s not thinking about a move.

“Saudi Arabia? Now I don’t even think about that. I am super happy in Barcelona, ​​in the team, in the city, with my family,” he added. “As a person I am happy. Before Barcelona I was a bit of a machine, here I became more human . I have a two-year contract here with an option “Before the coronavirus pandemic, the idea of ​​the MLS was firmly in my head. But somehow I changed my mind later. After the Barcelona chapter, that is difficult to imagine.” Source | AS

The Barcelona striker hasn’t had the best start to the season but has scored in his last four games for club and country heading into Saturday’s clash with Betis.