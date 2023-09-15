 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona eyeing two low-cost options as back-up to Oriol Romeu

The club are already thinking about more signings

By Josh Suttr
Crvena Zvezda v Trabzonspor: Group H - UEFA Europa League Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media/Getty Images

Although the transfer window may have slammed shut, FC Barcelona’s strategic planning for the future continues unabated. One area that has piqued the club’s interest is the defensive midfield, where reinforcements are deemed necessary.

Two prospective options have surfaced, both of whom are presently without a club and could potentially arrive as free agents in the upcoming winter transfer window. Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Joshua Guilavogui are two names that have been rumored to be of interest.

At 27 years old, Gbamin has undergone extensive training within the French youth ranks but is a senior Ivory Coast national squad member. His career has seen him spend three seasons at Mainz, four at Everton, and most recently, a loan spell at Trabzonspor.

As for Guilavogui, he is a familiar face in La Liga for Atletico and has since carved out a successful career at Wolfsburg, with a brief loan stint at Bordeaux.

