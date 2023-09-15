Barcelona interested in Real Betis winger Rodri Sánchez

Barcelona are showing interest in Real Betis’ versatile talent, Rodri Sánchez according to reports. The 23-year-old attacking midfielder, known for his exceptional left foot, briefly trained at La Masia as a youth player.

In 2014, Rodri embarked on his journey in Barcelona’s youth academy, having previously kicked off his career at Espanyol. During his tenure at La Masia, he had the opportunity to interact with Ansu Fati, even though they belonged to different age groups. Observers have often found parallels between Rodri’s playing style and that of a certain Lionel Messi.

As of now, Rodri is committed to Real Betis until June 30, 2026. While Barcelona holds a positive perspective on his talents, any potential transfer would necessitate negotiations with Betis, possibly during the upcoming summer transfer window.

In the current season, Rodri has taken the field in all four league fixtures, securing a starting spot in one of them, notably against Rayo Vallecano.