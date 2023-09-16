Marc Bartra reveals the advice he’s given to Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal

Former Barcelona defender Marc Bartra has revealed the advice he’s offered to Lamine Yamal ahead of the meeting between the two sides this weekend.

Yamal has been in the headlines for the last few weeks after playing a starring role for both club and country in the early weeks of the new campaign.

Bartra says he’s told Yamal that mentality is the important thing if he wants to go on and enjoy a successful career at Barcelona.

“Look, we follow each other on social networks, and I recently wrote to him and told him to keep his feet on the ground, that this will lead him to a career, and that mentality is the most important thing, even more than talent. He makes a difference and seems like a very good kid.”

The defender was also full of praise for Xavi and the job he’s done at Barcelona so far.

“Well, it seems to me that Xavi is doing a great job and it was already seen last season. They have made a great team,” he added. “He’s a football guy, he has mastered the game, the positioning both on and off the ball, he’s already shown that he’s made a step forward defensively. And he knows a lot and loves the club.”

Betis head into the game after taking seven points from their first four games. The match will also see former Chadi Riad and Ez Abde come up against Xavi’s side, both players are in the matchday squad.