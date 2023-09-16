The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana return from the international break with a very important La Liga game against Real Betis at the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 21 players for Saturday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 26. Ander Astralaga

Defenders: 2. João Cancelo, 3. Alejandro Balde, 5. Iñigo Martínez, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 23. Jules Kounde

Midfielders: 6. Gavi, 18. Oriol Romeu, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie de Jong, 22. Ilkay Gündogan, 30. Marc Casadó, 35. Unai Hernández

Forwards: 7. Ferran Torres, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 11. Raphinha, 14. João Félix, 27. Lamine Yamal

There were no injuries during the international break which is great news for Xavi, so the only absences for this one are Pedri (thigh) and Ronald Araujo (hamstring), with the Uruguayan expected back very soon. Young midfielder Fermín López is suspended and can’t be called up from Barça Atlètic, so Xavi gives a chance to academy youngsters Marc Casadó and Unai Hernández to add depth to the center of the park.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Kounde, Iñigo, Balde; Gavi, Romeu, De Jong; Yamal, Lewandowski, Ferran

The match kicks off at 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Sunday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!