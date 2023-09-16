WELCOME TO THE MONTJUÏC OLYMPIC STADIUM!!! The beautiful temporary home of Barcelona in the Catalan capital is the site of a big La Liga clash between the hosts and Real Betis as Barça begin a crucial month with a brutal test against Manuel Pellegrini’s side. The Champions League opener is just around the corner and Barça can get ready for their European curtain raiser with a very tough match against a Betis side that always gives them problems, and these two usually play very entertaining games. This should be all kinds of fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023-24 La Liga, Matchday 5

Date/Time: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Sunday)

Venue: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Montjuïc, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: José María Sánchez Martínez

VAR: Santiago Jaime Latre

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Viaplay Sports 1 (UK), Movistar La Liga (Spain), Not Available (Canada), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!