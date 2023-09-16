MATCH PREVIEW | FC Barcelona v Real Betis - FC Barcelona

What with back-to-back away fixtures and an international break, it's been 27 days since FC Barcelona last graced the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. This Saturday at 9pm CEST, they are back at last and it promises to be a cracking encounter against a Real Betis side that features a number of familiar faces, including two players who were wearing blaugrana until just a few weeks ago.

The squad to face Betis - FC Barcelona

La Liga is back at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys this Saturday at 9pm CEST and Xavi Hernández has announced the players he'll be using for the game against Real Betis.

The lowdown on Real Betis Balompié - FC Barcelona

This Saturday at 9.00pm CEST, FC Barcelona will be back at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys for a game against a side that has no fewer than six players who were previously at Barça. Time to take a closer look at the green and white half of Seville.

Xavi: "'You play well, you win' - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández was back in the pressroom this Friday afternoon to talk about the upcoming fixture at home to Betis. Here are the highlights of what the FC Barcelona coach had to say.

Time confirmed for Clásico against Real Madrid at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys - FC Barcelona

The day and time of the first competitive Clásico of the season was announced this Friday, La Liga has revealed that the game at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys will be played on 28 October 2023 and will be an afternoon kick-off at 4.15pm CEST.

João Félix and João Cancelo visit the FC Barcelona facilities - FC Barcelona

João Félix and João Cancelo spent Friday morning enjoying the full Barça experience just like tourists do. On their stroll around Spotify Camp Nou they checked out the Barça Cafè, the Barça Store and also the Barça Immersive Tour.

Xavi explains he laughed when he saw he was nominated for FIFA's The Best - SPORT

Direct and not devoid of irony, Xavi appears confident and strong in the press room. He referred to Real Betis as a "great team," expressed satisfaction with the squad despite acknowledging that it's "short," and threw a few jabs, taking advantage of the emergence of Lamine Yamal -- "before you used to say I didn't play him and now you're saying I shouldn't play him so much" -- and especially his nomination for FIFA's 'The Best' award.

Xavi explains the differences between coaching Man City and Barcelona - SPORT

Xavi Hernández believes it would be challenging to spend as much time on the Barcelona bench as Pep Guardiola has been at Manchester City. The demands are entirely different. At least that's what the coach from Terrassa assured in the press conference prior to the match against Real Betis in the league this weekend.

Barcelona coach Xavi confirms he will sign short-term contract renewal - SPORT

Xavi appeared before the press to discuss Barcelona's game against Real Betis this weekend, but he had to address many issues that go beyond his day-to-day role as the Blaugrana coach.

Jana, Paralluelo & Walsh ruled out of Barça's Liga F opener in Madrid - SPORT

The squad has been named for FC Barcelona's Liga F opener on Saturday at Madrid CFF, a game in which Jonatan Giráldez will have three new absentees, joining Fridolina Rolfö on the sidelines.

Barça increase 'surveillance' of players' additional training away from club - SPORT

The various muscle injuries suffered by Barcelona players in recent months have led to increased criticism of the medical and/or recovery services at the club. Aware that they are in the spotlight, they have stepped up their supervision of the work that the players carry out outside the club. That is to say, on their own account.

Barça looking for 'low cost' defensive midfielder to double up the position - SPORT

The transfer window has closed, but FC Barcelona have not stopped the process of putting together the squad for the future. One of the positions they are interested in reinforcing is defensive midfield to double up the position where, at the moment, there is only Oriol Romeu as a first-team player; although Marc Casadó, captain of Barça Atlètic, is coming on strongly behind him.

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams not closing the door on Barça move - SPORT

FC Barcelona are not resting. Proof of this is that the summer market for next season 2024-25 is already being scouted. The new director of football, Deco -- who was officially presented on Wednesday as one of the new additions to the new sporting structure -- has begun to pull strings indirectly to look at possible signings. One of them could be Nico Williams.

Real Betis winger Rodri Sánchez is another player on Barça's radar - SPORT

Barcelona are reportedly interested in one of Real Betis' most talented players, Rodri Sánchez, according to 'Más que pelotas'. The sporting commission, now led by Deco, are interested in the attacking midfielder, who usually plays on the right flank and has a great left foot. The 23-year-old had a brief spell at La Masia when he was younger.