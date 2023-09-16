Loan watch: Barcelona’s Ansu Fati makes Brighton debut in win over Manchester United

Ansu Fati made his debut for Brighton on Saturday in a superb win for the Seagulls at Manchester United in the Premier League.

Manager Roberto de Zerbi said before the game that Fati was ready to play but hinted he’d be on the bench as he’d only been with the team for a short time.

Fati arrived in the 65th minute with Brighton already in control against Erik ten Hag’s side.

Goals from former United striker Danny Welbeck, Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro ensured the visitors picked up another famous win at Old Trafford.

Fati looked lively in his cameo on the pitch and went close to scoring in stoppage time. He went through on goal but was denied by a fine save by goalkeeper Andre Onana.

However, the victory will give Brighton and their new signing a big boost in an important week. Brighton return to action on Thursday with a Europa League clash against AEK Athens.