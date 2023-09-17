‘It’s easy to play for this team’ - Joao Felix thrilled to open Barcelona account

Joao Felix was a happy man after opening his account for Barcelona in a 5-0 win over Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday night.

The Portugal international opened the secoring for Xavi’s side and was lively all night in a great win at Montjuic.

Here’s what he had to say afterwards.

“Very happy to start, the feelings are very good. It’s easy to play with this team,” he said. “We all played well, when you have a good structure and the ball moves quickly, the spaces open up and the goals come.”

Yet Felix did admit he had made of bit of a hash of his shot before he pounced on the ball and put it past the goalkeeper from a tight angle.

“It was a missed shot when the ball came in for my goal, I missed, but I got the ball again and I scored,” he added. “Strikers need to score to gain confidence, the more you score the better. I’m working to be at my best level. I have some great team-mates, the entire team is good. It’s easy to play with them. The change has been good for me, for my family and friends. Obviously I’m very happy.”

There’s no doubt it’s a great start to life at Barca for Felix, let’s hope he can continue in the same vein all season long.