Deco offers update on when Vitor Roque will arrive at Barcelona

Deco offered an update on Barcelona’s pursuit of Vitor Roque ahead of Saturday’s clash with Real Betis in La Liga.

The Catalans have agreed a deal for the Brazilian to arrive in 2024 and are hoping he could move in the January transfer window.

Such a move has been thrown into doubt recently, due to the club’s ongoing financial issues, but Deco remains hopeful Vitor Roque could move this winter.

“Vitor Roque we want it to arrive as soon as possible,” he told Movistar. “The coach is always optimistic, we want to be, but it will depend on several things.”

It’s been reported that Barca will either need a cash injection or to sell a player in January if they are to land Vitor Roque midway through the campaign.

Barca do have several months to work on a deal but it’s still not clear yet when we will get to see Vitor Roque wearing the famous Blaugrana.