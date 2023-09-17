Ferran Torres make surprise confession after scoring free-kick for Barcelona

Ferran Torres admitted he got his free-kick all wrong after scoring in Barcelona’s 5-0 win over Betis on Saturday.

The Spain international finally ended Barcelona’s long wait for a goal from a direct free-kick with a low shot that curled home.

However, Ferran says he was actually trying to go over the wall but got it all wrong.

“My idea was to hit the free kick over the wall, it went a little wrong, but it went in, which is the important thing,” he said with a smile.

Things are certainly going Ferran’s way right now, and he seems to be thriving. The forward has been fully backed by Xavi and says the coach’s faith has helped.

“It is a motivation to continue working, I am mentally very calm, and in the end there is a lot that no one sees, and everything ends up paying off.” he added.

“We are a team that has made a qualitative leap with the new additions, we are working very well and this year we are going to have a more consolidated team.”

Barcelona now turn their focus to the Champions League and a clash with Antwerp in midweek.