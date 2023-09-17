FC Barcelona 5-0 Real Betis Balompié: Five star show by Barça - FC Barcelona

The second league home match at the Estadi Olimpic has ended in a big 5-0 win for FC Barcelona against Real Betis Balompié. The LaLiga matchday 5 clash saw coach Xavi Hernández select João Cancelo and João Félix for their first starts, and Ferran Torres returned to the starting line up after recent fine form. Former Barça men Bartra, Riad and Altimira started for Real Betis Balompié.

João Félix and João Cancelo make dream debuts - FC Barcelona

Barça's number 14 scores the first goal of the game and his exquisite 'virtual assist' led to the second, while our number 2 scores a cracker during a fine game

Xavi happy with the team and for the fans - FC Barcelona

The Barça boss and goalscorers João Félix and Ferran Torres react to the excellent win over Betis at the Estadi Olímpic

400 games for Alexia Putellas - FC Barcelona

Alexia Putellas becomes, after her appearance against Madrid CFF for the women's first team, just the second player to reach 400 games in a Barça shirt. The Catalan midfielder adds her name to that of Melanie Serrano who made 517 appearances for Barça Women between 2004 and 2022.

Madrid CFF 0-2 Barça: Winning start to league season - FC Barcelona

The first Liga F game of the season after matchday 1 was postponed ended Madrid CFF 0-2 FC Barcelona at the Estadio Fernando Torres. A notable match for captain Alexia Putellas who made her 400th appearance for the blaugranes. Summer signing Ona Battle made her competitive debut in the left back position.

Barça Atlètic 2-2 Fuenlabrada: Draw after a dominating performance - FC Barcelona

Adraw for Barça Atlètic against Fuenlabrada (2-2) at Estadi Johan Cruyff, but it could have been much more, after the blaugranes went ahead twice in the game.

Ferran Torres scores Barça's first free-kick goal since Lionel Messi - SPORT

Ferran Torres' goal against Real Betis in the match played at Montjuic put an end to FC Barcelona's disastrous free-kick streak. Barça had not scored from a direct free-kick from outside the area since 2 May 2021 when Leo Messi converted a direct free-kick at Mestalla in a match against Valencia. That was two years and two months ago.

"Facts:" Pique labels Barcelona's Ter Stegen the world's best goalkeeper - SPORT

FC Barcelona have posted a comment on their official 'X' account that has provoked a reaction from former Barça player Gerard Piqué in relation to Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal have penned Barca renewals - SPORT

As we already reported in SPORT, the renewals of Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde were already completely sealed and Barça wanted to wait for the market to close and to be able to fix a day that worked for everyone to announce them officially and to carry out the typical signing event.

Barcelona alert to the Jadon Sancho-Man United crisis - SPORT

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on the situation of Jadon Sancho, the Manchester United player who has been dismissed from the team by his coach Erik Ten Hag, without the coach putting a date on the end of the punishment imposed for the bad attitude of the English player in recent weeks.