Ronald Araujo returns to Barcelona training after injury

Some good news on the injury front

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona Training Session Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona were handed a fitness boost on Sunday as Ronald Araujo was back in training with Xavi’s side after injury.

The Catalans have been without the Uruguay international for over a month but he is now close to a comeback.

Araujo has recovered from a hamstring injury, although it’s thought Barca will be cautious with his comeback and won’t take any risks.

He took part in some of the session on Sunday but will hopefully step up his involvement this week as he nears a return.

Barcelona are back in action on Tuesday against Antwerp in the Champions League but the game may come too soon for Araujo.

The clash against Celta next weekend seems to be a more realistic return date for Araujo as things stand.

Xavi does have plenty of defensive options but will still be eager to have Araujo back and in his team once again.

