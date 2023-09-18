‘He’d buy him immediately’ - Van Bommel reveals why he won’t talk to Xavi about Arthur Vermeeren

Antwerp boss and former Barcelona midfielder Mark van Bommel has been asked about speculation the Catalans are keen on Arthur Vermeeren.

There have been whispers Barca are following Vermeeren and they will get to see him on action in midweek when the two teams meet in the Champions League.

Here’s what Van Bommel’s had to say about the transfer talk:

“Whether Xavi has asked for some information on Arthur Vermeeren? (laughs) I won’t give him any information, because he would buy him immediately,” he joked.

The Dutchman also looked forward to the Champions League match and he admits he’s looking forward to taking on the Catalan giants.

“We have three days to prepare for Barcelona. We will do that as we prepare for any other game. It is special because I played there,” he added. “I won the Champions League there and I played with Xavi in the midfield. That was fun. I still have some contact with the kit man. It has been 15 years ago so a lot has changed of course.” Source | Eleven Belgium

Antwerp head into the game after a 3-0 win over Westerlo in the Belgian Pro League, while Barca hammered Betis 5-0 in La Liga.