Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal named La Liga’s best Under-23 player for August

Lamine Yamal has been named the best Under-23 player in La Liga for August after making a bright start to the season with Barcelona.

The 16-year-old featured against Getafe, Cadiz and Villarreal in August for Barcelona, with Xavi’s side winning all three games.

Lamine Yamal impressed after coming off the bench against Getafe and was rewarded with a place in the starting XI. The teenager then picked up his first La Liga assist in the 4-3 win over Villarreal.

The award caps a great few weeks for Lamine Yamal. His performances also saw him called up to the senior Spain side where he made his debut and then scored his first goal for the national team, making history in the process.

There’s no doubt at all that Lamine Yamal is a star in the making, although he does seem to be keeping his feet on the ground for now. He spoke out after his goal for Spain and admitted he’s been blow away by his rapid rise.