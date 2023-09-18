When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Royal Antwerp - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona host Royal Antwerp in the first game of the Champions League group stage on Tuesday at the usual 9.00pm CEST kick off time. If you need to know what time that is where you are in the world, this page should help you to do just that.

Recovery after brilliant win against Betis - FC Barcelona

There was naturally a buoyant mood at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper this Sunday morning as the players gathered for training fresh after such a magnificent performance against Betis the night before.

Mark van Bommel set to be reunited with old friends - FC Barcelona

The Champions League is back, but with a difference. First, the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys will be the venue on Tuesday. And second, the opposition is a team that Barça have never met before in this particular competition, Royal Antwerp.

Lewandowski still firing - FC Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski did it again. Against Betis we once again saw him with his trademark clenched fists together after he scored for the third time in as many games.

Barcelona's prudent plan with Pedri with clásico on Oct. 28 in mind - SPORT

Barcelona's coaching staff want to take no risks with Pedri. The Canary Islander has to be a fundamental part of the team this season and, therefore, it is essential not to force his return. Past experiences have led to prudence being the best advice to guide the return of the Blaugrana No.8.

The end in sight for Ronald Araujo on recovery trail - SPORT

Great news for Barça. Ronald Araujo, one of the players on the injury table at the club's Ciudad Deportiva. He is in the final stages of recovery. The Uruguayan, who suffered an injury to his hamstring in mid-August, is back in group training.

Barcelona still interested in Betis' Guido Rodriguez - SPORT

It is less than two weeks since the summer transfer window closed, but Barça's sporting directors are not resting. They have to keep an eye on all the players who could be of interest to strengthen Xavi's team.