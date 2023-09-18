Oriol Romeu hails Frenkie de Jong as Barcelona’s new leader

Oriol Romeu was part of Barcelona’s pre-match press conference ahead of the clash with Antwerp on Tuesday and was effusive in his praise of Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutch midfielder has made a bright start to the season with Barcelona, and Romeu admits it’s a dream to play alongside such as talented footballer.

“Off the field he is very good, Frenkie is an excellent guy, wonderful and very open, from the first day he has been very kind to me, like other teammates,” he said. “On the field he is a luxury, he is capable of breaking the line, he always holds it or gives it to you in the best conditions, I see him as one of the best midfielders in Europe, he is leading the team and physically he can withstand very high rhythms. He makes you feel comfortable.”

Romeu also spoke about his excitement at playing in the Champions League this week and says the whole dressing room are looking forward to the clash.

“I am excited, it is a stage where all the players want to be and being able to do so with a club with Barça is unbeatable,” he added.T “The feelings are very positive, we have a very good dynamic and I hope we can continue like this.”

Barcelona will be heavy favorites to win on Tuesday on home turf, particularly after Saturday’s impressive demolition of Real Betis in La Liga.