Barcelona set to announce Alejandro Balde’s contract extension

Barcelona will reportedly make Alejandro Balde’s new contract extension official on Thursday,

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Balde’s new deal, which runs until 2028, will be made official before the end of the week.

The extension has been signed, sealed and delivered for some time now but will be announced by the club in the next few days.

Balde has been handed an improved salary and his contract will include a buyout clause set at 1 billion euros.

Xavi was asked about Balde earlier in his pre-match press conference and said he expected news on the extension shortly.

Barcelona will then hopefully follow that up with confirmation that Lamine Yamal has also committed his future to the club.

The 16-year-old is thought to have agreed a three-year deal, although Barcelona reportedly have a plan in place to keep hold of him for at least the next seven years.