Xavi tipped to make changes to his Barcelona XI for Champions League tie with Antwerp

Barcelona manager Xavi is being tipped to make changes to his team for Tuesday’s Champions League tie with Antwerp.

The Catalans are heavy favorites to win their opening group game against the Belgian champions after thrashing Betis last time out

Mundo Deportivo reckon Xavi could tweak his team as the game comes during a busy schedule.

Inigo Martinez is expected to start in central defense as Xavi is still without Ronald Araujo and could opt to rest either Jules Kounde or Andreas Christensen.

Elsewhere, Ilkay Gundogan should return to the starting XI after getting a bit of a breather against Betis after picking up a knock international duty.

MD also reckon that Marcos Alonso, Raphinha and Sergi Roberto could also find themselves in the starting XI to face Antwerp.

Lamine Yamal could also get the nod and the chance to make more history. He’ll become the second youngest starter in Champions League history if he is in Xavi’s XI.

The teenager will also break Ansu Fati’s record if he scores. Barcelona’s No. 10 is the competition’s youngest scorer after netting against Inter at the age of 17 years and 40 days.