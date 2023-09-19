WELCOME TO THE MONTJUÏC OLYMPIC STADIUM!!! The beautiful temporary home of the world’s greatest club is the site of the first Champions League adventure of the season for Barcelona, who welcome Royal Antwerp for their group stage opener. Barça are big favorites to kick things off with a win, but Antwerp are hungry to prove they are better than people think and want to show why they are the Belgian champions and can make noise in the group. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023-24 Champions League, Group H, Matchday 1

Date/Time: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Wednesday)

Venue: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Montjuïc, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Radu Petrescu (ROU)

VAR: Ovidiu Haţegan (ROU)

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: TUDN (USA), TNT Sports 4 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), SONY TEN 3 (India), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain), others

Online: Paramount+ (USA), Discovery+ (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It's just unnecessary. Also, don't discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don't need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!