The squad for the Champions League opener - FC Barcelona

The Champions League anthem is about to be heard at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys for the very first time as FC Barcelona take on Royal Antwerp of Belgium this Tuesday. Coach Xavi Hernández announced his squad this Monday morning.

Xavi: 'Time to step up in the Champions League' - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona coach insists team could not wish for a better scenario in which to make big improvements on the two previous European campaigns

Oriol Romeu expecting 'a great year in Europe' - FC Barcelona

It's not since the 2012/13 season, when he was at Chelsea, that Oriol Romeu has played a Champions League fixture. The long wait is over, and tomorrow Tuesday, if selected, he'll be facing Royal Antwerp as FC Barcelona look to get off to a winning start in the competition. "I can't wait for this spectacular adventure to start" he told his pre-game press conference on Monday.

Mark van Bommel delighted 'to be back' - FC Barcelona

After a 15 year gap, Mark van Bommel is back in Barcelona, now as coach of Royal Antwerp. In the pre-game press conference ahead of the Champions League clash between the Belgian champions and FC Barcelona, the Dutchman looked back at his time as a Barça player and his relationship with former team mate and current blaugrana boss Xavi Hernández.

Lamine Yamal's first Champions League campaign - SPORT

Lamine Yamal continues to break records by leaps and bounds and although he will not be the youngest player to play in the continental competition if he gets a game against Royal Antwerp on Tuesday, he will become the first Azulgrana to do so at that age.

Barça's Joaos break the rules and add the spice the team has been craving - SPORT

Just one year ago, Xavi Hernández asked his players to be more 'rebellious' in attack. More individual inspiration, more creativity. "We are aware that we have to generate more. Sometimes we have to go off script: shooting, individual plays...", the coach said of his team's problems in attacking tight defences.

Spain midfielder Gavi is proving the heart of the Barcelona team - SPORT

With neither Pedri nor Gündogan playing, Gavi returned to the inside position and, further back than usual, he played a truly great game against the team where he took his first steps in football. He ran as usual, he never tired of recovering balls, of making the Betis players uncomfortable, but also, in attack, he knew how to distribute the ball to his teammates with good judgement.