Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona interested in Arthur Vermeeren - report

The FC Barcelona scouting department will be able to see one of their targets up close. Arthur Vermeeren will be present when his Royal Antwerp take on the Catalans in the UEFA Champions League.

The Belgian U21 international is already a key figure for Antwerp, which has caught the eye of some big clubs. Borussia Dortmund are said to be the key competitors to Barcelona. It’s understood that Vermeeren will cost around 20 million euro.

Barcelona is said to be willing to meet the asking price, but they will not go much higher than what is currently being quoted. They are not interested in being a part of an auction for the midfielder.