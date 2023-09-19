Marc Overmars: Barça is growing

Marc Overmars, the sporting director of Royal Antwerp, has given his verdict on FC Barcelona’s project.

“Barça is growing. It takes time to rebuild. You have to look at last season, when they won La Liga. Xavi was my colleague as a player. As a coach you have to give him three or four years of work,” the former Barcelona player said in an interview.

“There must be a long-term commitment. I know that Barça has gone through difficult times financially, and it takes time, but last year they won La Liga. They have very good young players.”

Barcelona will be taking a big step in their rebuild effort as they take on Royal Antwerp in the UEFA Champions League. The Catalans are obligated to progress past the group stage after repeated failures in past seasons.

Overmars played for four years with Barcelona in the early 2000s, but he was severely limited by injuries.