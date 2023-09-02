Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal gets first Spain call-up

Barcelona starlet Lamime Yamal has been called up to the Spain national team for the first time after impressing for Xavi’s side in the early weeks of the season.

Yamal, who is also eligible to play for Morocco, is in the squad list for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Georgia and Cyprus in September.

He is joined in the squad by Barcelona team-mates Alejandro Balde and Gavi. Pedri misses out through injury and Ferran Torres has not been called up.

“He is different,” said Spain boss Luis de la Fuente. “We look at the ability of the player, not the age. He is ready to compete at the highest level. He is a very important asset for the future.”

Here’s the squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, Kepa Arrizabalaga, David Raya

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Cesar Azpilicueta, Robin Le Normand, David Garcia, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Alejandro Balde, Jose Gaya

Midfielders: Rodrigo Hernandez, Gavi, Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, Alex Baena, Fabian Ruiz

Forwards: Alvaro Morata, Joselu Mato, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams, Abel Ruiz, Lamine Yamal

Yamal will become Spain’s youngest player ever if he does feature. He’ll beat the current record that’s currently held by Gavi.