Barcelona register Iñigo Martínez, Iñaki Peña and Alejandro Balde ahead of La Liga match against Osasuna

An important piece of information got lost in the middle of a truly wild Transfer Deadline Day for Barcelona: the club successfully completed all of their registrations and have a full squad available for the season after the contracts of Iñigo Martínez, Iñaki Peña and Alejandro Balde were officially approved by La Liga on Friday.

Peña, Iñigo and Balde already appear on the league’s official website, and despite the delay in their registrations the club kept the promise to all three players and they are now officially part of the first team and will be in the squad for Sunday’s league match away to Osasuna.

Summer signing Martínez was the last of the new players to be registered, but the former Athletic Bilbao center-back is now available to make his debut after recovering from a foot injury and training normally with the squad for the last week and a half.

Peña signed a new contract a few months ago but couldn’t play until his registration was complete since his Barça Atlètic contract had expired, which made him technically a free agent. But his deal is through now, and Marc-André ter Stegen’s backup is in place with a fresh three-year contract.

Balde had already been registered and played the first two games of the season but still had a Barça Atlètic status until his registration was completed, but his four-year contract extension is now active which means an official promotion to the first team and a well-deserved pay rise for one of the most exciting young players in Europe.