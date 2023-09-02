More training for Osasuna - FC Barcelona

All the talk Friday was about the last day of the transfer window, but it was a normal evening at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper as the players continued their preparations for this Sunday's 9pm CEST kick-off away to Osasuna.

João Cancelo joins FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Manchester City have reached an agreement with Manchester City for the loan of João Cancelo until 30 June 2024. There is no option for a permanent transfer.

10 things you might not know about João Cancelo - FC Barcelona

Barça and Xavi Hernández have a new addition to the culer first team. João Cancelo is now a Barça player and so to get to know him a little bit better we have 10 things you might not know about the latest blaugrana signing.

FC Barcelona brings in João Félix - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid have reached an agreement for the loan of the player João Félix until 30 June 2024. There is no option for a permanent transfer.

Ansu Fati signs for Brighton & Hove Albion on loan - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club have reached an agreement for the loan of the player Ansu Fati until 30 June 2024. There is no option for a permanent transfer.

Agreement with Betis for the transfer of Ez Abde - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Real Betis Balompié have reached an agreement for the transfer of Ez Abde for 7.5 million euros. The former retains the right to buy back the player and 50% of any future sale.

Eric Garcia loaned to Girona - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Girona FC have struck a deal for the loan of Eric Garcia until 30 June 2024. There is no option to purchase the player.

Clément Lenglet leaves on loan for Aston Villa - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Aston Villa Football Club have reached an agreement for the loan of Clément Lenglet until 30 June 2024. There is no option for a permanent transfer.

FC Barcelona players called up for international duty - FC Barcelona

After the weekend's visit to Osasuna in La Liga, many of the Barça players will pack their bags to join up with their respective international squads for the upcoming break in La Liga for national team fixtures around the globe.