Barcelona unveil new blue third kit for 2023-24 season

Barcelona have unveiled their new third kit for the 2023-24 season.

The Catalans have gone with a “light aqua” colour which is apparently “inspired by Barca DNA.” The shirt also has a red and blue theme running through it, while the shorts and socks are also the same light blue color.

And here is what it looks like:

Fans will be able to get to see the players in the new outfit for the first time on Sunday when the men’s first team take on Osasuna in La Liga.

Here’s a bit of blurb from Barca’s website which tries to explain why they’ve gone for light blue again.

“The FC Barcelona third kit for the 2023/24 season stands out for its light aqua colour, which is also considered an expression of inspiration and creativity.

“Its design highlights everything Barça represent, the history, the playing style, and the young talents formed in La Masia, whose journey can be an inspiration for all.”

Gündoğan in the 3rd kit> pic.twitter.com/xJiQD3yfyz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 2, 2023

So what do you think of Barca’s latest kit? Love it or hate it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!